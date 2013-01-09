Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 295 times
Viewed 625 times
I have been using The Date Game as a mental starter in my lessons for many years, very fittingly since my surname is Date! The aim of the game is to make the numbers from 1 to 10 using the four numbers from the day’s date. E.g. for today, 9th Jan 2013 the numbers would be 9, 1, 20 and 13. Numbers can be used once and only once but operations can be repeated. The task can be extended for able students by introducing the rule that all four numbers must be used each time.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 295 times
Viewed 625 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 9, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
phildate
Simultaneous Equations - Treasure Hunt
Based on the Treasure Hunts available on Mathsbox, I created this TH on Simultaneous Equations. There are 12 questions, the answers to which are at...
- (9)
- FREE
phildate
Trigonometry Treasure Hunt
I've created a consolidation activity for Trigonometry/Pythagoras using the Treasure Hunt idea. I have taken the questions from the CIMT KS4 exerci...
- (1)
- FREE
phildate
Tiny Maths Game - Pick It
I have always looked to use games in Maths and I've decided to share as many as I can, with the resources needed to play them. As these games are d...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
jreadshaw
Partitioning
Lesson plan, teaching resources and differentiated work for 3 lessons 1) Partitioning numbers into tens and units (MA hundreds) 2) Adding multiples...
- (69)
- $3.24
TES PICKS
jodieclayton
Amazing Code Breaking, Problem Solving Ofsted Maths Lesson!
I created this code breaking maths lesson for an Ofsted observation. The children thoroughly enjoyed it and had so much fun (whilst still learning)...
- (23)
- 15% off$8.45$7.18
tg11
Y1 planning and resources for White Rose Maths Spring Block 1 week 1 Addition and Subtraction
Hello again. This is my first week of planning and resources to go with White Rose Maths, Year 1, Spring, Block , Addition and Subtraction. It cont...
- (12)
- $3.52
New resources
Jemmab100
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
A PowerPoint giving information about the 2018 Winter Olympics, South Korea and the events involved etc. Resource also includes a lesson plan and K...
- (1)
- $3.23
MKConnolly
Year 1 - Spring - Week 3 - Addition and Subtraction
This is pack 3 of 4 on the second block of year 1 addition and subtraction and covers the small steps: - Subtraction - Crossing 10 (1) - Subtractio...
- (1)
- $7.04
MKConnolly
Year 1 - Spring - Week 2 - Addition and Subtraction
This is pack 2 of 4 on the second block of year 1 addition and subtraction and covers the small steps: - Add by making 10 - Subtraction - not cross...
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
Maths4Everyone
Y6 Maths SATs Revision (Worded Questions)
UPDATED for 2018, this compilation of SATs questions has fully-worked solutions suitable for whiteboard display or sending home to students/parents...
- (0)
- FREE
Maths4Everyone
Y6 Maths SATs Revision (Mixed Operations)
UPDATED for 2018, this compilation of SATs questions has fully-worked solutions suitable for whiteboard display or sending home to students/parents...
- (0)
- FREE
Maths4Everyone
Y6 Maths SATs Revision (Addition + Subtraction)
UPDATED for 2018, this compilation of SATs questions has fully-worked solutions suitable for whiteboard display or sending home to students/parents...
- (0)
- FREE