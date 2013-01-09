I have been using The Date Game as a mental starter in my lessons for many years, very fittingly since my surname is Date! The aim of the game is to make the numbers from 1 to 10 using the four numbers from the day’s date. E.g. for today, 9th Jan 2013 the numbers would be 9, 1, 20 and 13. Numbers can be used once and only once but operations can be repeated. The task can be extended for able students by introducing the rule that all four numbers must be used each time.