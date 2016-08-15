This Common Core aligned resource measures reading comprehension of The Dead & The Gone by Susan Beth Pfeffer. It also assesses a student's ability to write claims in an analysis of the text and its characters using valid reasoning and sufficient evidence. An answer key is included. For a breakdown of each individual section of the test, continue reading.



Part 1. Character Identification.

This matching section features 20 total questions, all of which pertain to the characters of Alex, Briana, Julie, Carlos, Mami, Papi, Uncle Jimmy, Aunt Lorraine, Kevin, Chris, Father Franco, Father Mulrooney, Sister Rita, and Harey. More specifically, the following details and plot points are addressed in this section:

♦ Familial relationships

♦ Professional backgrounds

♦ Friendships

♦ Personal hobbies and interests

♦ Heroism in the face of conflict

♦ Major life changes

♦ Physical challenges

♦ External conflicts

♦ Internal conflict

♦ And more



Part 2. Plot Recall.

This multiple choice section features 12 total questions. Students must demonstrate that they recall key incidents that occurred throughout the novel. Specifically, the following are addressed:

♦ Setting

♦ A promise Briana wants Alex to make

♦ Student participation in welfare programs

♦ Julie's new passion for gardening

♦ Natural disasters and their impact nationally

♦ The darkest side of the city's black market

♦ Body shopping

♦ Briana's severe medical condition

♦ Lottery tickets

♦ Kevin's death

♦ The quarantine and its impact on the siblings' escape plans

♦ Christmas



Part 3. Literary Term Application.

In this multiple choice section featuring 8 total questions, students will be presented with a textual detail that relates to a common literary device, such as foreshadowing, symbolism, metaphor, simile, antagonist, static character, dynamic character, dramatic irony, irony of result, theme, personification, complication, and more. Students must match the appropriate literary device to the given detail.



Part 4. Essay Writing.

Students must choose one of two prompts and write a thoughtful analysis of a character who demonstrates either the character trait of adaptability or perseverance. The student must use sufficient and compelling textual evidence to support their claims and may choose to relay personal anecdotes within their response.