This Common Core aligned assessment measures reading comprehension of The Dead & The Gone by Susan Beth Pfeffer. It features 12 short answer questions, and an answer key is included. Although labeled a quiz, this resource may double as a guided reading handout to facilitate active reading and promote future recall. Questions pertain to the following key details:
• Alex's friends' concerns for Briana's health
• Alex's decision for the siblings to skip school to move away
• Alex and Kevin's "body shopping" endeavors
• Julie's feelings of inferiority
• The sudden closing of Julie's school
• The conflict between Bri and Julie regarding the probability that their parents are dead
• Lottery tickets
• Alex's efforts to save Julie from a potential kidnapper
• Harvey's arrangements for Alex and Bri
• Harvey's disturbing arrangements for Julie
• Mr. Flynn's kindness and generosity
• Alex's physically exhausting labor
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
