The Drum Beats For is an active and fun PowerPoint music game for aural reinforcement of 4 beamed sixteenth note rhythms! This PPT game contains embedded mp3 files on 40 slides.



This game requires listening and aurally matching rhythmic patterns and changing seats with classmates. My students absolutely love this game and there is no "winner" so it can be played for any length of time.



