UCL Global Health
In this video from University College London Virginia Mantouvalou discusses the economic death of HIV/AIDS sufferers.
Virginia (@vmantouvalou) is Co-Director of the UCL Institute for Human Rights and Lecturer in Law. She is also joint editor of Current Legal Problems.
