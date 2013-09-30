Ravens are smart, and could be called Einsteins of the bird world. They are definitely tops when it comes to brain size. And now scientists believe they use objects to get attention.

Ravens are a social species. They form monogamous pairs and are more solitary than crows, but since they don’t form breeding pairs until they are three years old, juveniles form flocks or gangs. These social groups help them forage for food. They roost in groups at night, and even spend time playing together