The Enlightenment and Great Awakenings Comparison Activity (U.S. History)

 Students will be able to compare the Enlightenment and the Great Awakenings in this fun and interactive activity. First students will walk around the room viewing different ideas of the Enlightenment and the Great Awakenings and place the ideas in the appropriate bubble on their double-bubble. They will then write a paragraph summary of the ideas that inspired the American Revolution and end the activity sharing their paragraphs with “lines of communication”.

 NOTE: This activity is ONLY a comparison between the Enlightenment & Great Awakenings. This is to be used AFTER you teach about both topics.

