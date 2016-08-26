The Enlightenment and Great Awakenings Comparison Activity (U.S. History)
Students will be able to compare the Enlightenment and the Great Awakenings in this fun and interactive activity. First students will walk around the room viewing different ideas of the Enlightenment and the Great Awakenings and place the ideas in the appropriate bubble on their double-bubble. They will then write a paragraph summary of the ideas that inspired the American Revolution and end the activity sharing their paragraphs with “lines of communication”.
NOTE: This activity is ONLY a comparison between the Enlightenment & Great Awakenings. This is to be used AFTER you teach about both topics.
Purchase includes:
PowerPoint presentation with student instructions
1-page double-bubble (key included)
1-page paragraph template
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Great Depression - Stock Market Simulation Game (U.S. History)
- (1)
- $6.00
Invention Group Project (commercial & advertisement) The Industrial Revolution
- (1)
- $4.00
Constitution Scavenger Hunt Activity (American Government)
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Slave Triangle
- (38)
- $2.82
History timeline for display - easily adapted
- (118)
- $5.49
The Spanish Armada
- (21)
- $2.11
New resources
Medicine Through Time Revision Activity Book (designed for Edexcel 9-1)
- (1)
- $7.04
Reading activities on the Gunpowder Plot
- (1)
- FREE
GCSE History Early Elizabethan England L11 Why did England defeat the Armada?
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
William Shakespeare Bundle
- 9 Resources
- $39.44
Christopher Columbus Bundle
- 6 Resources
- $16.90
AQA History GCSE booklet
- (0)
- $4.23