The Epic Movie Word Search contains more than 1,500 words, taken from some of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters! All the films are family friendly - they include favourites like Pirates of the Carribean, Toy Story and Jurassic Park. This puzzle prints onto four pages, which fit together to produce one complete puzzle, but each page is also a standalone worksheet with its own list of words to find. Some words actually span across two pages! The puzzle can be solved individually or split to promote teamwork. For the solution, email support@lightwoodgames.com.