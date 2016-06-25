129 key vocabulary terms from The Evolution of Calpurnia Tate by Jacqueline Kelly. What a great novel to read in Science class, OR in Language Arts class! Follow the determined Callie Vee as she denounces the boundaries defined for girls in 1899 Texas. She wants to be a scientist, seeks out to discover a new species, and reads Darwin's work.
A must-read! Each word has a definition AND a picture clue.

