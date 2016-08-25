The First Humans: Early Man graphic organizer



SWBAT:

1. Examine major hominids, when they existed, where they existed, their physical appearance and their culture and relate it to modern man

2. Identify major achievements of the hominids throughout time.





early humans on chart include:

Australopithicus Homo Habilis Homo Erectus, Homo Neandertalensis , Cro-Magnon , Homo Sapiens Sapiens



students name:

Hominid Group, Nickname including name of the Fossil, When and by whom (if given), Where Physical Characteristics, Culture (technology, religious beliefs, level of intelligence, tools, art, etc…) Similarities to modern humans