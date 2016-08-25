The First Humans: Early Man graphic organizer

SWBAT:
1. Examine major hominids, when they existed, where they existed, their physical appearance and their culture and relate it to modern man
2. Identify major achievements of the hominids throughout time.


early humans on chart include:
Australopithicus Homo Habilis Homo Erectus, Homo Neandertalensis , Cro-Magnon , Homo Sapiens Sapiens

students name:
Hominid Group, Nickname including name of the Fossil, When and by whom (if given), Where Physical Characteristics, Culture (technology, religious beliefs, level of intelligence, tools, art, etc…) Similarities to modern humans

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Name.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 25, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

docx, 17 KB

Name

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades