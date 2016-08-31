The Gilded Age -American Political Parties During the 1850s Chart

Groups include;
Democratic Party
(1800–present)

Know-Nothings
or The American
Party
(1843–1856)

Free-Soil Party
(1847–1854)

Republican Party
(1854–present)

Whig Party
(1834–1852)

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • American-Political-Parties-During-the-1850s.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 31, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

docx, 12 KB

American-Political-Parties-During-the-1850s

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades