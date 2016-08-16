The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls book and movie resources. I teach The Glass Castle in my classroom every quarter, because I've never had a student who did not like it and connect with it in some way. I've had great success with it, and am now offering my 40-page packet that includes:
For the book:
- 4 short multiple choice quizzes to test reading comprehension as students finish each section plus answer keys
- 5 sets of discussion questions for each section, plus suggested answers
- Group Presentation assignment sheet
- Group Presentation topics
- Final short answer/essay exam (there is no answer key for the final, because it asks students opinions on various topics in the book, to be supported by specific examples.)
The quizzes and discussion questions are meant to test reading comprehension as the class progresses with the readings. The final exam tests higher thinking skills on topics in the book.
This product now also INCLUDES a 6-page movie/book comparison and discussion!
Character compare/contrasts with writing prompts
Setting compare/contrast with writing prompt
Favorite scenes from the book and movie with writing prompt
Scene compare/contrast with writing prompt
Discussion questions for group discussion or writing assignments
