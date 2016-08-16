The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls book and movie resources. I teach The Glass Castle in my classroom every quarter, because I've never had a student who did not like it and connect with it in some way. I've had great success with it, and am now offering my 40-page packet that includes:



For the book:



- 4 short multiple choice quizzes to test reading comprehension as students finish each section plus answer keys



- 5 sets of discussion questions for each section, plus suggested answers



- Group Presentation assignment sheet



- Group Presentation topics



- Final short answer/essay exam (there is no answer key for the final, because it asks students opinions on various topics in the book, to be supported by specific examples.)



The quizzes and discussion questions are meant to test reading comprehension as the class progresses with the readings. The final exam tests higher thinking skills on topics in the book.



This product now also INCLUDES a 6-page movie/book comparison and discussion!



Character compare/contrasts with writing prompts

Setting compare/contrast with writing prompt

Favorite scenes from the book and movie with writing prompt

Scene compare/contrast with writing prompt

Discussion questions for group discussion or writing assignments



Preview here (no need to purchase separately):



The Glass Castle Resources



You might also like:



The Black Cat by Poe Speed Round Short Story Discussion Questions



Enders Game Novel Teaching Packet



The Other Wes Moore Teaching Unit



Zeitoun Teaching Unit