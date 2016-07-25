Two Units in One! Entire Great Depression/New Deal Unit Bundled includes Depression PowerPoints and New Deal PowerPoints, primary source handouts, review assessments/tests, and lesson plans - Just copy and paste into your lesson plans. Each lesson begins with a warm-up question, and continues with PowerPoint notes, a primary source document activity and an exit ticket. Both the Depression unit and the New Deal unit end with a crossword puzzle review, an online Kahoot! game, and assessment/test. A project on Social Security is also included as well as a essay on the success or failure of the New Deal. PowerPoint lectures include presenter notes that sets up each slide and guides you through the presentation. PowerPoints also include youtube links to short videos that engage the students.



Topics include:

The Great Depression

- Stock Market Crash

- Underlying Causes

- Effects of the Crash

- Poverty and unemployment

- Dust Bowl

- Societal Strains

- Hoover’s strategy

- Hawley-Smoot Tariff

- Bonus Army

- Election of 1932 - Hoover v FDR



The New Deal

- FDR’s Fireside Chats

- First 100 Days

- Relief, Recovery and Reform

- New Deal Programs

- Second New Deal

- Social Security Act

- Court Packing Scheme

- Criticisms of the New Deal



This Unit Includes:



• Daily Lesson Plans - Copy/Paste into yours!



• Warmup and Exit Tickets PowerPoints



• includes Great Depression PowerPoints



• Depression Political Cartoon Analysis



• Dust Bowl Survivor Primary Source Exercise



• FDR Inaugural Adress 1933 Primary Source Exercise



• Depression Crossword Review



• Online Review Kahoot! Game - Students use their phones!



• Editable Assessment/Test



• New Deal PowerPoints



• Frances Perkins and FERA Primary Source Exercise



• New Deal Reforms Summary



• Social Security Ad Project



• New Deal Sucess or Failure Essay Outline



• New Deal Crossword Puzzle Review



• Online Review Kahoot! Game - Students use their phones!



• Editable Assessment/Test



