The Great Flood -- Two Different Versions: Hebrew Scripture and Epic of Gilgamesh -Babylonian - worksheet

The story of the flood that appears in the Epic of Gilgamesh closely resembles the account of the flood in the Hebrew Scriptures. In Gilgamesh, the tale is told by the aged Utnapishtam, who was chosen by the god Ea to survive the rising waters.

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • The-Great-Flood--Two-Different-Versians.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 25, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

doc, 26 KB

The-Great-Flood--Two-Different-Versians

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades