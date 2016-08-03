Chapter 1. This Common Core aligned quiz measures reading comprehension. It features 11 short answer questions, and an answer key is included. Although labeled a quiz, this resource may double as a guided reading worksheet to promote and facilitate active reading and future review.
Chapter 2. This Common Core aligned quiz measures reading comprehension. It features 11 short answer questions, and an answer key is included. Although labeled a quiz, this resource may double as a guided reading worksheet to promote and facilitate active reading and future review.
Chapter 3. This Common Core aligned quiz measures reading comprehension. It features 10 short answer questions and 1 multiple choice question. An answer key is included. Although labeled a quiz, this resource may double as a guided reading worksheet to promote and facilitate active reading and future review.
Chapter 4. This Common Core aligned quiz measures reading comprehension. It features 9 short answer questions, and an answer key is included. Although labeled a quiz, this resource may double as a guided reading worksheet to promote and facilitate active reading and future review.
Chapter 5. This Common Core aligned quiz measures reading comprehension. It features 9 short answer questions, and an answer key is included. Although labeled a quiz, this resource may double as a guided reading worksheet to promote and facilitate active reading and future review.
Chapter 6. This Common Core aligned quiz measures reading comprehension. It features 10 multiple choice questions, and an answer key is included. Although labeled a quiz, this resource may double as a guided reading worksheet to promote and facilitate active reading and future review.
Chapter 7. This Common Core aligned quiz measures reading comprehension. It features 11 short answer questions, and an answer key is included. Although labeled a quiz, this resource may double as a guided reading worksheet to promote and facilitate active reading and future review.
Chapter 8. This Common Core aligned quiz measures reading comprehension. It features 9 short answer questions, and an answer key is included. Although labeled a quiz, this resource may double as a guided reading worksheet to promote and facilitate active reading and future review.
Chapter 9. This Common Core aligned quiz measures reading comprehension of The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald. It features 11 short answer questions, and an answer key is included. Although labeled a quiz, this resource may double as a guided reading worksheet to promote and facilitate active reading and future review.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
