The Great Society Programs Poster Project

Students will become familiar with President Lyndon B Johnson’s Great Society Programs by creating information posters and completing a gallery walk. This is an interactive, student-centered activity.
This purchase includes the following:

• A detailed lesson plan
• 1-page introduction of the Great Society
• 1-page list of the Great Society Programs
• 1-page directions/grading rubric
• 1-page template
• Chart: The Great Society Programs

About this resource

