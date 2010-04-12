THIS IS DESIGNED AS AN ACTIVITY OVER SEVERAL LESSONS FOR NEW YEAR 7 PUPILS. I HAVE CHOSEN A LANGUAGE ALMOST CERTAINLY UNKNOWN TO PUPILS SO THAT THEY CAN ALL START ON AN EQUAL FOOTING. THE AIM IS TO TEACH PUPILS LANGUAGE LEARNING STRATEGIES IN A CHALLENGING BUT NON-THREATENING CONTEXT. PUPILS USE THEIR KNOWLEDGE OF COGNATES AND THEIR NATURAL CURIOSITY. THERE ARE MANY EXTENSION ACTIVITY IDEAS SO THAT THE ACTIVITY IS VERY FLEXIBLE IN THE NUMBER OF LESSONS IT IS USED OVER. I ACTUALLY USED IT OVER ABOUT 12 LESSONS AND PUPILS REALLY ENJOYED IT, AND STILL REFER TO IT.