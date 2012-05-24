Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 75 times
Viewed 190 times
This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub files can be read on other e-book readers, and Zip files can be downloaded and read on your computer.
Courtesy of Project Gutenberg: www.gutenberg.org
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 75 times
Viewed 190 times
About this resource
Info
Created: May 24, 2012
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
ProjectGutenberg
The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling
This e-book text has been shared by Project Gutenberg www.gutenberg.org This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mob...
- (1)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling. This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub...
- (2)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
The Origin of Species by Charles Darwin
The Origin of Species by means of Natural Selection, 6th Edition by Charles Darwin. The most definitive work done by Darwin on evolution and natura...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
maxblackburn
What made 9/11 so shocking?
There aren't many September 11th lessons out there so here's one! The main objective is for students to gauge how 'complete' a BBC news clip is. Th...
- (7)
- $4.23
History_Geek
Suffragettes: Suffragettes + Women's History
Suffragettes: Suffragettes + Women's Rights. This hour long lesson focuses on whether the Suffragette movement was the most significant event in wo...
- (4)
- $2.82
New resources
Jemmab100
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Royal Wedding.
A PowerPoint presentation about the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It gives some historical background to and explains Harry's place in t...
- (1)
- $3.23
joecauldwell
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Brexit Breakthrough
An engaging current affairs activity with videos, questions and a debate. New topical activity uploaded weekly! Please email me at josephcauldwell@...
- (2)
- FREE
joecauldwell
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Mugabe's Resignation in Zimbabwe
An engaging current affairs activity with videos, questions and a debate. New topical activity uploaded weekly! Please email me at josephcauldwell@...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
TES Resource Team
Nelson Mandela 1918 - 2013
Resources to help teachers and students to learn about Nelson Mandela, understand South Africa’s apartheid history and follow Mandela’s journey fro...
- (0)
- FREE
BalvinderKataora
Immigration - Complete Debate Pack
Get your class involved in the immigration debate Level: Intermediate CEF rating B1+ This is a complete multi-day lesson plan for students to impro...
- (0)
- $7.04