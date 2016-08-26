The Hellenistic Age in Greece : interview and create an annotated bibliography for a philospher
The Hellenistic Age in Greece was a period that followed the Classical Age and preceded the incorporation of the Greek Empire with the Roman Empire. During this time the language and culture of Greece spread throughout the world. It officially starts with the death of Alexander.
During this time, many significant individuals contributed to what was known as the Golden Age of Greece.
Your Task: Using the internet, textbook, or any other credible source of information, explain how ten of the following people contributed to Greece’s Golden Age, and the Spread of Hellenistic Culture.
Democritus Socrates Aristophanes Pythagoras
Sophocles Plato Aristotle Thucydides
Aeschylus Euripides Herodotus Hippocrates
NOTE: You will be creating an annotated bibliography to go with each person, so pay attention to the next page in order to make sure you are doing so correctly.
This will be worth one test grade!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
- (0)
- $6.00
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
- (0)
- $6.00
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
Myths and legends Greek Gods and Goddesses set of 20 comparison game cards (KS1&2).
- (0)
- $4.23
English Year 3 Lesson Plan and Resources - Instructional Writing (Recipe) linked to Ancient Greece
- (0)
- $4.21
New resources
John Arderne, Medieval Surgery and Progress in Medicine in the Middle Ages
- (1)
- $4.23
Medieval Hospitals and Monasteries
- (1)
- $4.23
The Impact of Religion on Medieval Medicine
- (2)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Ancient Greece Art and Architecture Station Activities for Ancient Greece Unit
- (0)
- $5.50
Myths and legends Greek Gods and Goddesses set of 20 comparison game cards (KS1&2).
- (0)
- $4.23