In the 1790s, the English country physician Edward Jenner noticed that milkmaids’ faces rarely were scarred from smallpox. Jenner wondered if cowpox, a mild infection from cows that caused sores on the milkmaids’ hands for a few days, somehow protected them from smallpox.
He decided to test his theory by exposing a young boy to cowpox, then later exposing him to smallpox to see if he’d developed immunity. Jenner’s method seems irresponsible from our perspective today, but the cowpox virus did make people immune to the similar, but far more deadly, smallpox virus.
