Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 20 times
Viewed 299 times
The History of Rome, Books 09 to 26 by Livy
This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub files can be read on other e-book readers, and Zip files can be downloaded and read on your computer.
Courtesy of Project Gutenberg: www.gutenberg.org
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 20 times
Viewed 299 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Apr 18, 2012
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
ProjectGutenberg
The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling
This e-book text has been shared by Project Gutenberg www.gutenberg.org This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mob...
- (1)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling. This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub...
- (2)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
The Origin of Species by Charles Darwin
The Origin of Species by means of Natural Selection, 6th Edition by Charles Darwin. The most definitive work done by Darwin on evolution and natura...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
leighbee23
Roman Villa
Roman villa lessons lesson one-Introduction to Roman Villa and key features Then a long term task pupils design a Roman estate agent booklet by bei...
- (35)
- $2.82
TES PICKS
MrCMaths
History timeline for display - easily adapted
Goes from the dinosaurs through key periods of history to the present day. Use MS Word to adapt it. I have added the Stone, Bronze, Iron and Middle...
- (118)
- $5.49
TES PICKS
dave_orritt
Roman Shields
Powerpoint showing several photos of Roman shields that I made leading into an activity where children design their own Roman shield based on certa...
- (29)
- $2.82
New resources
BUNDLE
KS2History
Year 3 / Year 4 English Planning Bundle
Looking for English planning for Y3 and Y4? This mega bundle contains 10 popular English planning units for Year 3 and 4 plus two seasonal extra un...
- 13 Resources
- $28.17
BUNDLE
KS2History
Romans History Lessons Bundle
A Bundle of 10 history lessons that make up a whole unit of work for Y3/4 on the topic 'Romans in Britain'. Each individual file includes a detaile...
- 9 Resources
- $14.09
BUNDLE
TheFutureTeacherFoundation
KS2 Mayan Civilization Resources: Creative Cross-Curricula Topic Pack Bonus Edition
SAVE 36% - Hours of engaging, cross-curricula learning for your class containing dozens of Mayan activities 7 separate lesson packs plus an assortm...
- 9 Resources
- $11.27
Updated resources
nationalarchives
A Medieval Mystery
Exploring a cartoon depicting the profoundly negative way in which Jews were viewed in 13th century England.
- (2)
- FREE
Teacher-of-Primary
The Romans in Britain
History Teaching Resources: The Romans in Britain. The Romans in Britain is a 10 slide Powerpoint lesson. History Teaching Resources: The Romans in...
- (0)
- $4.23
Teacher-of-Primary
The Roman Army (Powerpoint with Worksheets)
History Teaching Resources: The Roman Army. The Roman Army is a 14 slide Powerpoint lesson with accompanying worksheets. History Teaching Resources...
- (0)
- $5.63