.Learn about the history of the games which began in ancient Greece, both past and present with this informative webquest. There are 10 questions as well a number of fun facts. Extension activities,too.Can be used before a vacation, for a Friday activity and for an activity if you are studying the ancient Greeks.

I also have a web quest on the country of Brazil(the host country of the 2016 Olympic Games).

The 2018 Winter Games will be held in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The 2020 Summer Games will be held in Tokyo, Japan.

Created: Jul 6, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

