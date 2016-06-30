This visually appealing 33-slide PowerPoint presentation introduces your students to the key characters in The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien. I created this PowerPoint as a means of previewing the novel with my high school students, offering them context on character traits, relationships, conflicts, and development over the course of the novel.



The following are covered:



Bilbo Baggins.

♦ Modest nature

♦ Appreciation for the simple things

♦ His reluctance and obligation to help

♦ His role along the journey

♦ His brushes with adversity

♦ His sense of justice

♦ His dynamic character

♦ And more



Gandalf.

♦ His noteworthy character traits

♦ The mentor archetype

♦ And more



Thorin Oakenshield.

♦ His leadership

♦ His bravery and his pretentiousness

♦ His family background

♦ His classification as a foil to Bilbo

♦ His fatal flaws



Dwalin.

♦ General character details (e.g., family ties)



Balin.

♦ General character details (e.g., his acceptance of Bilbo)



Gloin.

♦ General character details (e.g., his skepticism of Bilbo)



Oin.

♦ General character details (e.g., family ties)



Dori.

♦ General character details (e.g., his strength)



Nori.

♦ General character details (e.g., his appearance)



Ori.

♦ General character details (e.g., his musical talent)



Kili & Fili.

♦ General character details (e.g., their youth)



Bombur.

♦ General character details (e.g., his laziness)



Bifur.

♦ General character details (e.g., family ties)



Bofur.

♦ General character details (e.g., family ties)



Gollum.

♦ His home

♦ His miserable disposition

♦ His interests and talents

♦ His significant loss



Smaug.

♦ His greediness

♦ His vengefulness

♦ His appearance

♦ His symbolism

♦ The cultural perspective on dragons



Elrond.

♦ The Last Homely House

♦ His special, helpful traits

♦ His graciousness

♦ Foreshadowing



Beorn.

♦ His personality traits

♦ His special skills

♦ His discomfort toward visitors

♦ His pursuit of justice

♦ His help given to the adventurers

♦ And more



Bard of Esgaroth.

♦ His tremendous talent

♦ His honorable nature

♦ His leadership

♦ His response to tragedy

♦ His sense of fairness and justice



The Elvenking.

♦ His suspicion of strangers

♦ His weakness

♦ His crucial role late in the novel