This affordable excerpt literary study of The Hounds of Baskerville, by Wake Up Sunshine, is created to enhance a child's understanding of the components of a mystery. Children will be engaged in a thought-provoking and creative manner through the use of interactive notebook activities. The literary guide also comes with additional pages of key mystery terms, along with a mystery expert assessment! Let your children test their skills on being a mystery expert by learning the key components of a mystery yarn (i.e. red herring, hunch, motive, etc.).
So, let your students enter the world of the unknown and unexpected and watch their creative minds set sail!
Included in the Guide:
3: Terms of Use
4 - 7: Core Standards
8: Before Reading
9 - 10: Vocabulary Graphic Organizers
11 - 12: The Hounds of Baskerville Excerpt Text
13 - 14: Exposition Interactive Notebook (with Student Example)
14 - 15: Character Interactive Notebook (with Student Example)
16 - 17: Setting Interactive Notebook (with Student Example)
18 - 19: Plot Interactive Notebook (with Student Example)
21 - 22: Conflict Interactive Notebook (with Student Example)
23 - 25: The Hounds of Baskerville (Excerpt) Assessment
26 - 29: Mystery Expert Key Terms Study Guide
30 - 35: Mystery Expert Assessment
36: Mystery Terms Word Search
37 - 38: Answer Key
