The elements of democracy, Part 33

This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at why the human rights movement, along with the worldwide movement toward democracy, remains one of the most significant movements of our time.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • 60SecondCivics-Episode1165.mp3

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 29, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

mp3, 815 KB

60SecondCivics-Episode1165

Other

new.civiced.org/resources/multimedia/60-second-civics

Report a problem

Categories & Grades