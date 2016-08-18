The Impact of Immigration, 1870 to 1910
How did immigrants change American society?
What impact did immigrants have on the United States economy?

Background:
From 1870 to 1910, more than 20 million immigrants entered the United States from Europe. How did immigrants change American society? What impact did immigrants have on the United States economy?


Task:
Use your knowledge of immigration and Documents A, B, C, and D to answer questions 1 through 4 and the essential questions below

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • The-Impact-of-Immigration-1870-to-1910.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

docx, 199 KB

The-Impact-of-Immigration-1870-to-1910

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades