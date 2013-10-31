Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 86 times
Judicial review as the enforcement mechanism of the Bill of Rights
This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at how judicial review is the enforcement mechanism of the Bill of Rights.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 86 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 31, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
60SecondCivics
Alienation and Consent
The elements of democracy, Part 13This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at why the alienation of people from the political process is a big prob...
- (0)
- FREE
TES PICKS
60SecondCivics
The League of Nations and The United Nations
Challenges to U.S. Participation in World Affairs, Part 15This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at the formation of the League of Nations, its d...
- (1)
- FREE
TES PICKS
60SecondCivics
Habeas Corpus
What the Founders learned about rights from British history, Part 16This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at the writ of habeas corpus.
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Democracy Drop Down Day
Drop Down Day Pack - A set of 6 lessons to cover a Drop Down Day (6 hours) all about democracy, elections and voting. The Drop Down Day was put tog...
- 6 Resources
- $6.90
TES PICKS
EC_Resources
General Elections + Political Parties
General Elections Citizenship Resources. 1 hour PP, worksheets, clips, well differentiated, KS3/ KS4. These resources have been designed to be enga...
- (9)
- $4.23
connor_fowler63
Edexcel A2 Government and Politics - Nationalism Revision Poster
A revision poster containing content from the old Edexcel A2 Government and Politics specification. Looking at core values of, key figures within, ...
- (0)
- $4.93
New resources
History108
Liberalism - Doodle Notes
A3 Doodle notes sheets that can be given to students for them to fill in as part of a lesson/homework or revision task. Cover the following: Core T...
- (1)
- FREE
fubar2u2000
Election resources for the week of the general election
You have 3 similar resources that cater for different levels of students Also included are the voting slips - YOU WILL NEED TO PERSONALISE THIS TO ...
- (1)
- FREE
The_Day
General Election 2017 Super Quiz
Use our General Election 2017 Super Quiz to put your students knowledge to the test! Check out The Day's General Election coverage for free at: htt...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Democracy Drop Down Day
Drop Down Day Pack - A set of 6 lessons to cover a Drop Down Day (6 hours) all about democracy, elections and voting. The Drop Down Day was put tog...
- 6 Resources
- $6.90
connor_fowler63
Edexcel A2 Government and Politics - Paper 1 Revision Posters Set
A collection of revision posters containing content from the old Edexcel A2 Government and Politics specification. Looking at core values of, key f...
- (0)
- $14.09
connor_fowler63
Edexcel A2 Government and Politics - Nationalism Revision Poster
A revision poster containing content from the old Edexcel A2 Government and Politics specification. Looking at core values of, key figures within, ...
- (0)
- $4.93