Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 2 times
Viewed 102 times
American democratic influence
This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at how the American Revolution and the founding documents influenced other countries.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 2 times
Viewed 102 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 31, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
60SecondCivics
Alienation and Consent
The elements of democracy, Part 13This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at why the alienation of people from the political process is a big prob...
- (0)
- FREE
TES PICKS
60SecondCivics
The League of Nations and The United Nations
Challenges to U.S. Participation in World Affairs, Part 15This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at the formation of the League of Nations, its d...
- (1)
- FREE
TES PICKS
60SecondCivics
Habeas Corpus
What the Founders learned about rights from British history, Part 16This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at the writ of habeas corpus.
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Democracy Drop Down Day
Drop Down Day Pack - A set of 6 lessons to cover a Drop Down Day (6 hours) all about democracy, elections and voting. The Drop Down Day was put tog...
- 6 Resources
- $6.90
EC_Resources
Electoral Systems: First Past the Post + P.R
1x hour PP, worksheets, clips, well differentiated and easily adapted. A detailed look at First Past The Post, Proportional Representation and the ...
- (6)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Citizenship: Government
Different Types of Government Bundle. Made for KS4 but easily adapted. Suitable for Citizenship drop down days, Citizenship lessons (each lesson is...
- 5 Resources
- $6.90
New resources
joecauldwell
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Catalan Independence Referendum
An engaging current affairs activity with videos, questions and a debate. New topical activity uploaded weekly! Please email me at josephcauldwell@...
- (1)
- FREE
foxtrotters
French Election Final Round : Macron Versus Le Pen (Lesson + student booklet)
The 1st round of the French Presidential elections is done. The French have voted for their 2 favorite candidates. They have 15 days to convince th...
- (2)
- $7.04
TeachMideast
Kazakhstan Peace Talks
The purpose of TeachMideast is to provide free and accessible, high-quality information and resources to enable K-14 educators to teach about the M...
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Democracy Drop Down Day
Drop Down Day Pack - A set of 6 lessons to cover a Drop Down Day (6 hours) all about democracy, elections and voting. The Drop Down Day was put tog...
- 6 Resources
- $6.90
EC_Resources
Citizenship GCSE 9-1 exam practice
A huge selection (35 resources) of Citizenship GCSE Exam Practice and revision materials. Created for AQA 9-1, but huge overlaps with all other exa...
- (0)
- $5.49
EC_Resources
Electoral Systems: First Past the Post + P.R
1x hour PP, worksheets, clips, well differentiated and easily adapted. A detailed look at First Past The Post, Proportional Representation and the ...
- (6)
- $4.23