Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 84 times
Using conventions to draft constitutions
This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at how the American experience influenced the European constitutional process.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 84 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 31, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
60SecondCivics
Alienation and Consent
The elements of democracy, Part 13This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at why the alienation of people from the political process is a big prob...
- (0)
- FREE
TES PICKS
60SecondCivics
The League of Nations and The United Nations
Challenges to U.S. Participation in World Affairs, Part 15This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at the formation of the League of Nations, its d...
- (1)
- FREE
TES PICKS
60SecondCivics
Habeas Corpus
What the Founders learned about rights from British history, Part 16This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at the writ of habeas corpus.
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Democracy Drop Down Day
Drop Down Day Pack - A set of 6 lessons to cover a Drop Down Day (6 hours) all about democracy, elections and voting. The Drop Down Day was put tog...
- 6 Resources
- $6.90
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
SMSC : Outstanding SMSC Bundle
Prepared especially for schools working towards establishing or maintaining outstanding SMSC, this pack contains 20 fully resourced, highly-rated, ...
- 20 Resources
- $19.58
EC_Resources
Electoral Systems: First Past the Post + P.R
1x hour PP, worksheets, clips, well differentiated and easily adapted. A detailed look at First Past The Post, Proportional Representation and the ...
- (6)
- $4.23
New resources
joecauldwell
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Brexit Breakthrough
An engaging current affairs activity with videos, questions and a debate. New topical activity uploaded weekly! Please email me at josephcauldwell@...
- (2)
- FREE
mikedean
The Big Fat News Quiz of the School Year 2016-2017 End of Summer Term Activity Cover Lesson
65 questions based on the world's happenings (mainly UK) over the last school year of July 2016 - July 2017. Split into 4 rounds of three months ea...
- (1)
- $2.82
ellie_mcdonald
Send My Friend to School - General Election Resource 2017
The Send My Friend to School campaign is a UK based schools-action which brings together thousands of schools across the country to campaign for th...
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
EC_Resources
The Commonwealth : Citizenship
The Commonwealth: Citizenship Resources: 1 hour PP, worksheets, clips, well differentiated, KS3/ KS4. These resources have been designed to be enga...
- (6)
- $2.82
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Democracy Drop Down Day
Drop Down Day Pack - A set of 6 lessons to cover a Drop Down Day (6 hours) all about democracy, elections and voting. The Drop Down Day was put tog...
- 6 Resources
- $6.90
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
SMSC : Outstanding SMSC Bundle
Prepared especially for schools working towards establishing or maintaining outstanding SMSC, this pack contains 20 fully resourced, highly-rated, ...
- 20 Resources
- $19.58