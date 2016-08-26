The Islamic Heritage Museum Project
Even though Islam is one of the world’s major religions, many visitors to the Islamic Heritage Museum may know little about the faith. Your task is to create an exhibit in book or brochure format, that introduced them to the rich religious heritage of Islam.
1. Your exhibit might make many forms. Whatever form you choose, your exhibit should provide information about:
a. The life of Muhammed and his teachings
b. Islamic religious practices and forms of worship
c. The central beliefs of Islam
d. The major divisions within the Islamic faith
e. The relationships between religion, government, and law
2. Your exhibit must include images. However, it should NOT include pictures of Muhammad not images representing God. These would offend many Muslims. Be creative, but make sure your information is accurate and covers the topic well.
Created: Aug 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
