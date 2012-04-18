Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 215 times
Viewed 562 times
The Life of Marie Antoinette, Queen of France by Charles Duke Yonge
This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub files can be read on other e-book readers, and Zip files can be downloaded and read on your computer.
Courtesy of Project Gutenberg: www.gutenberg.org
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 215 times
Viewed 562 times
Other resources by this author
ProjectGutenberg
The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling
This e-book text has been shared by Project Gutenberg www.gutenberg.org This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mob...
- (1)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling. This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub...
- (2)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
The Origin of Species by Charles Darwin
The Origin of Species by means of Natural Selection, 6th Edition by Charles Darwin. The most definitive work done by Darwin on evolution and natura...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
leighbee23
Claims to the Throne 1066
This lesson involves pupils working in groups to produce an election campaign for one of the claimants to the throne in 1066. (Before the Battle of...
- (34)
- $2.82
leighbee23
Textile inventions
This lesson as a dragons den style group task, pupils worked in groups of 5 and each analysed one of the five inventions during the Industrial revo...
- (24)
- $2.11
leighbee23
Roman Villa
Roman villa lessons lesson one-Introduction to Roman Villa and key features Then a long term task pupils design a Roman estate agent booklet by bei...
- (35)
- $2.82
New resources
TheKnowledgeHouse
British America, 1713-1783: Consequences of the war in America
Detailed lesson examining the War of Independence, 1775-83. These lessons are planned using both the Hodder and Pearson textbook. However, there ar...
- (1)
- $4.93
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
TheKnowledgeHouse
British America, 1713-1783: The War of Independence, 1775-83
Detailed lesson examining the War of Independence, 1775-83. These lessons are planned using both the Hodder and Pearson textbook. However, there ar...
- (1)
- $4.93
Updated resources
MariangelC
My birthday in history
AIM: In this lesson students will create a Prezi presentation with the events that happened in history on their birth day. OBJECTIVES: To research ...
- (0)
- $2.90
learningisapassion
U.S. History: Examining Both Sides of the Scopes "Monkey" Trial Activity
In this 3 page activity, students will read a basic overview of the Scopes Trial, read arguments of the prosecution and defense, examine political ...
- (0)
- $2.00
planmylesson
Edexcel GCSE 9-1 Superpower relations and the Cold War, 1941-91: Unit 2 Revision Guide and Workbook
A 28 page revision guide and workbook. This booklet contains detailed grade 9 knowledge and information on all aspects of Unit 2 Cold War Crisis 19...
- (0)
- $7.03