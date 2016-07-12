Wake Up Sunshine is proud to present The Lightning Thief: Getting Interactive and Graphic with Fantasy Literary Study. This simple and affordable fantasy unit is geared to promote critical thinking and creativity to the extreme. While the unit includes reader's response questions, quizzes, etc.; each chapter grouping section from the novel is filled with interactive notebook and graphic organizer activities, as well. This unit combines the best of two worlds: it contains content created by Wake Up Sunshine, as well as material produced by my wife at Beach House! Together, this unit is sure to inspire one's students to reach for new literary heights! If you're looking for a simple read the chapter, do discussion questions and repeat . . . this is not that unit. The Lightning Thief: Getting Interactive and Graphic with Fantasy Literary Study takes comprehending fantasy to an extreme level!
Total Pages = 93
Created: Jul 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
