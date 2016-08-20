The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe Novel Study
This unit contains seventeen pages of comprehension questions, seventeen pages of vocabulary word work, a Turkish Delight activity, and a story pyramid art project. .
While reading The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe to my students, I found that this novel is filled with challenging words. Therefore, there is a large focus on using context clues and the dictionary to understand unknown words.
17 Pages of Comprehension Questions
17 Pages of Vocabulary Work- Titles included are:
*I Can See It! Vocabulary Illustrations
*Vocabulary Match Up
*Define It
*Synonyms
*Fill It In
*Break it Down
*Vocabulary Multiple Choice
*Vocabulary Study
*Dictionary Detective
*Dynamic Dictionary
*Write it Out
*Antonyms
*Visualization
*Define and Sketch
*Name Collection Box
*Part of Speech
*Context Clues
Turkish Delight
*Taste Turkish Delight
*My Favorite Food Writing Prompt
Story Pyramid Art Project
*Theme
*Conflict
*Resolution
*Favorite Scene
Happy Learning!
Renee Smalley
