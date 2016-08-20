The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe Novel Study



This unit contains seventeen pages of comprehension questions, seventeen pages of vocabulary word work, a Turkish Delight activity, and a story pyramid art project. .



While reading The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe to my students, I found that this novel is filled with challenging words. Therefore, there is a large focus on using context clues and the dictionary to understand unknown words.



17 Pages of Comprehension Questions



17 Pages of Vocabulary Work- Titles included are:

*I Can See It! Vocabulary Illustrations

*Vocabulary Match Up

*Define It

*Synonyms

*Fill It In

*Break it Down

*Vocabulary Multiple Choice

*Vocabulary Study

*Dictionary Detective

*Dynamic Dictionary

*Write it Out

*Antonyms

*Visualization

*Define and Sketch

*Name Collection Box

*Part of Speech

*Context Clues



Turkish Delight

*Taste Turkish Delight

*My Favorite Food Writing Prompt



Story Pyramid Art Project

*Theme

*Conflict

*Resolution

*Favorite Scene



Happy Learning!



Renee Smalley