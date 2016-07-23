Easy-to-correct worksheets designed to go with "The Men Who Built America," a highly engaging History Channel series covering the industrialization of the United States. This worksheet set matches Episode 1, or the first 80 minutes of content in the series.



These Men Who Built America worksheets provide students with almost 70 multiple choice problems, all of them presented in video order so that students can follow along and stay on task as they watch the episode. For student and teacher convenience, two different worksheets are included, one intended to go with the first half of the 80-minute episode and the other intended to match the second half.



WHERE TO FIND THE MEN WHO BUILT AMERICA



The series plays regularly on the History Channel and is also playing on Netflix. It can also be found on other streaming sites -- a simple Google search may be the best way to find places where it is currently available.



BOUT THE STRUCTURE OF THE SERIES



The Men Who Built America starts with the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and goes forward in mostly chronological order until the breakup of Standard Oil in the early decades of the 20th century.



It is usually presented as 4 "double episodes," each of which lasts about 80 minutes. These worksheets cover the first of these double episodes, "A New War Begins." However, sometimes the miniseries is shown as 8 shorter episodes instead. If your videos match this format, then these worksheets will go perfectly with the first two of your eight episodes.





HISTORY TOPICS COVERED IN EPISODE ONE



--Cornelius Vanderbilt

--The rise of the railroads to national prominence

--Cutthroat business tactics

--John D. Rockefeller

--Kerosene as the first major petroleum product

--Vertical integration as Rockefeller builds his business (i.e., if plumbers cost so much, "let's make our own pipes" for the refinery)





WINNER OF TWO EMMY AWARDS, The Men Who Built America is a really fantastic way to get students interested in the way the Industrial Revolution unfolded in the United States -- and how it affected both the "titans," and the common man!