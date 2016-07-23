Easy-to-correct worksheets designed to go with "The Men Who Built America," a highly engaging History Channel series covering the industrialization of the United States. This worksheet set matches Episode 2 out of a total of 4 episodes. (Sometimes, the miniseries is shown in 8 shorter installments instead. In this case, these Men Who Built America Worksheets match episodes 3 and 4 out of the eight.)



These Men Who Built America worksheets provide students with more than 60 multiple choice problems, all of them presented in video order so that students can follow along and stay on task as they watch the episode. For student and teacher convenience, two different worksheets are included, one intended to go with the first half of the approximately 80-minute episode and the other intended to match the second half.



WHERE TO FIND THE MEN WHO BUILT AMERICA



The series plays regularly on the History Channel and is also playing on Netflix. It can also be found on other streaming sites -- a simple Google search may be the best way to find places where it is currently available.



ABOUT THE STRUCTURE OF THE SERIES



The Men Who Built America starts with the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and goes forward in mostly chronological order until the breakup of Standard Oil in the early decades of the 20th century.



It is usually presented as 4 "double episodes," each of which lasts about 80 minutes. These worksheets cover the second of these double episodes, "Bloody Battles," which means a heavy focus on Carnegie and the growing importance of steel in the industrial economy. The episode closes with a dramatization and discussion of a seminal moment in labor history -- the Homestead Steel strike at Carnegie's flagship plant.





HISTORY TOPICS COVERED IN EPISODE TWO



--Andrew Carnegie

--John D. Rockefeller

--Steel as an improvement over iron

--Bessemer process enabling mass production of steel

--Steel as the new building materials of choice: bridges, railroads, skyscrapers

--Cutthroat competition

--Plight of the industrial worker

--Fledgling union movement

--Homestead Steel Strike





WINNER OF TWO EMMY AWARDS, The Men Who Built America is a really fantastic way to get students interested in the way the Industrial Revolution unfolded in the United States -- and how it affected both the "titans," and the common man!