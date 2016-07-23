Easy-to-correct worksheets designed to go with "The Men Who Built America," a highly engaging History Channel series covering the industrialization of the United States. This worksheet set matches Episode 4 out of a total of 4 episodes. (Sometimes, the miniseries is shown in 8 shorter installments instead. In this case, these Men Who Built America Worksheets match episodes 7 and 8 out of the eight.)



These Men Who Built America worksheets provide students with more than 70 multiple choice problems, all of them presented in video order so that students can follow along and stay on task as they watch the episode. For student and teacher convenience, two different worksheets are included, one intended to go with the first half of the approximately 80-minute episode and the other intended to match the second half.



WHERE TO FIND THE MEN WHO BUILT AMERICA



The series plays regularly on the History Channel and is also playing on Netflix. It can also be found on other streaming sites -- a simple Google search may be the best way to find places where it is currently available.





ABOUT THE STRUCTURE OF THE SERIES



The Men Who Built America starts with the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and goes forward in mostly chronological order until the breakup of Standard Oil in the early decades of the 20th century.



It is usually presented as 4 "double episodes," each of which lasts about 80 minutes. These worksheets cover the fourth of these double episodes, "When One Ends, Another Begins," which means a heavy focus on U.S. Steel, Henry Ford, patent issues, the Panama Canal, anti-trust activity including the successful government action against Standard Oil, and the massive philanthropy practiced by Rockefeller and Carnegie near the end of their lives.





HISTORY TOPICS COVERED IN THESE MEN WHO BUILT AMERICA WORKSHEETS



--Construction and funding of the Panama Canal

--Administration of Theodore Roosevelt

--Sherman Anti-Trust Act

--United States versus Standard Oil

--Rockefeller's justification for his cutthroat business practices

--Association of Licensed Automobile Manufacturers

--Henry Ford's issues getting permission to manufacture cars when he didn't hold the patent

--The assembly line

--Creation of broad prosperity and a thriving middle class

--American entry into World War I