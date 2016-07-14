This video guide will explore how Carnegie, JP Morgan, Edison, Rockefeller and Henry Ford built and transformed the United States into a World Power. Students will watch both episode 7 and 8. Links are provided for the videos.
The first video is a short clip on the traits of successful leaders and the vision that they had for America
The second video reviews their rise to prominence.
The third video discusses Henry Ford, the end to their monopolies and the ushering progressive era and workers rights.
Total Pages 4
Teaching Duration
2 hours
Created: Jul 14, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
