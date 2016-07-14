This video guide will explore how Carnegie, JP Morgan, Edison, Rockefeller and Henry Ford built and transformed the United States into a World Power. Students will watch both episode 7 and 8. Links are provided for the videos.
The first video is a short clip on the traits of successful leaders and the vision that they had for America
The second video reviews their rise to prominence.
The third video discusses Henry Ford, the end to their monopolies and the ushering progressive era and workers rights.

Total Pages 4

Teaching Duration
2 hours

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Titans-of-industry-video-guide.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 14, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Video

pdf, 137 KB

Titans-of-industry-video-guide

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades