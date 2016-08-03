This is an editable and Examview edition of my popular "Men Who Built America" worksheet series.



It consists of a zip download file that includes:

----One Microsoft Word file of worksheets for all episodes plus a final test.

----Nine Examview test bank (.bnk) files: two for each episode of the series, so that teachers can choose from a "first half" or a "second half" file for the episode being viewed. The ninth file is the final test that covers the entire series.



For full details, read on:



This download consists of easy-to-correct worksheets designed to go with every episode of "The Men Who Built America," a highly engaging History Channel series covering the industrialization of the United States.





MEN WHO BUILT AMERICA WORKSHEETS ARE DESIGNED FOR CLASSROOM CONVENIENCE



This worksheet set contains 4 multiple-choice worksheets, each covering one 80-85 minute episode of the series. However, because a class period is frequently less than an hour, each of these worksheets is also divided into a first half and last half. This will let teachers easily show a segment and review answers all within a single class period.





EASILY WORKS WITH BOTH WAYS THE SERIES IS SHOWN



The Netflix version of The Men Who Built America uses these 80-85 minute-long episodes. However, sometimes when the series airs on the History Channel, it is presented as eight 40-45 minute shorter episodes instead of four "double episodes." Because I have split the double episodes in half when making the worksheets, however, this worksheet set will still work perfectly, even if your classroom showing uses the eight episode structure.





WHAT YOU THESE MEN WHO BUILT AMERICA WORKSHEETS INCLUDE





----More than 65 questions covering Episode 1

----More than 60 questions covering Episode 2

----More than 50 questions covering Episode 3

----More than 70 questions covering Episode 4



plus: A final exam about the entire series: 80 questions drawn from the previous episode-based sets



Hundreds of questions in all!