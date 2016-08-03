Easy-to-correct worksheets plus a final test designed to go with every episode of "The Men Who Built America," a highly engaging History Channel series covering the industrialization of the United States.
MEN WHO BUILT AMERICA WORKSHEETS DESIGNED FOR CLASSROOM CONVENIENCE
This worksheet set contains 4 multiple-choice worksheets, each covering one 80-85 minute episode of the series. However, because a class period is frequently less than an hour, each of these worksheets is also divided into a first half and last half. This will let teachers easily show a segment and review answers all within a single class period.
EASILY WORKS WITH BOTH WAYS THE SERIES IS SHOWN
The Netflix version of The Men Who Built America uses these 80-85 minute-long episodes. However, sometimes when the series airs on the History Channel, it is presented as eight 40-45 minute shorter episodes instead of four "double episodes." Because I have split the double episodes in half when making the worksheets, however, this worksheet set will still work perfectly, even if your classroom showing uses the eight episode structure.
WHAT YOU THESE MEN WHO BUILT AMERICA WORKSHEETS INCLUDE
----More than 65 questions covering Episode 1
----More than 60 questions covering Episode 2
----More than 50 questions covering Episode 3
----More than 70 questions covering Episode 4
plus: A final exam about the entire series: 80 questions drawn from the previous episode-based sets
Hundreds of questions in all!
WHERE TO FIND THE MEN WHO BUILT AMERICA
The series plays regularly on the History Channel and is also playing on Netflix. It can also be found on other streaming sites -- a simple Google search may be the best way to find places where it is currently available.
ABOUT THE STRUCTURE OF THE SERIES
The Men Who Built America starts with the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and goes forward in mostly chronological order until the breakup of Standard Oil in the early decades of the 20th century.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
