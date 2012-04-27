Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 48 times
Viewed 251 times
This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub files can be read on other e-book readers, and Zip files can be downloaded and read on your computer.
Courtesy of Project Gutenberg: www.gutenberg.org
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 48 times
Viewed 251 times
Other resources by this author
ProjectGutenberg
The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling
This e-book text has been shared by Project Gutenberg www.gutenberg.org This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mob...
- (1)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling. This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub...
- (2)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
The Origin of Species by Charles Darwin
The Origin of Species by means of Natural Selection, 6th Edition by Charles Darwin. The most definitive work done by Darwin on evolution and natura...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
merk90
Sock Monkey Soft Toy - Full lesson by lesson scheme of work & lesson powerpoint
Sock Monkey Soft Toy - Full lesson by lesson scheme of work & lesson powerpoint key stage 3 project The project transforms recycled socks into ...
- (17)
- $19.72
TES PICKS
dave_orritt
Roman Shields
Powerpoint showing several photos of Roman shields that I made leading into an activity where children design their own Roman shield based on certa...
- (29)
- $2.82
amiebarnard
Tim Burton Character Design
A perfect resource for a one off lesson looking at Tim Burton and his distinct illustration style. The powerpoint introduces Burton and then looks ...
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Backa
Spanish AQA Learning Mat - Theme 1 - Technology in everyday life
Useful summary of the topic Technology in Everyday Life - using Kerboodle as a guide.
- (1)
- FREE
MissHardysResources
GCSE Art Exam 2018 Timetable, Ticklist, and Top Tips!
Get your students off to the best start possible with this timetable, ticklist, and top tips resources. Never again will you hear the question, 'Wh...
- (2)
- $2.82
victoriasand
GCSE Art and Design Mock Exam Launch: Possessions (powerpoint)
POWER POINT GCSE Mock Exam Launch, designed to accompany the iGCSE 2017 Art and Design paper: Possessions.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
amiebarnard
Art Easter Activity Pack
A powerpoint outlining a variety of different easter themed tasks with supporting worksheets.
- (0)
- $4.23
amiebarnard
Maori Ta Moko Design
Pupils will be able to broaden their knowledge and experiment with a variety of different Ta Moko symbols through a drawing starter task. The main ...
- (1)
- $2.82
amiebarnard
Homework Project - Culture
If you have looked into any type of culture in Art, this is a perfect homework task to encourage pupils to research further into an alternative cul...
- (0)
- $4.23