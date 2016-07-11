What's better to get teenagers enticed to read then letting them know they're going to read a story about suspicion, anger, hysteria, and aliens? Brought to you by Wake Up Sunshine, The Monsters are Due on Maple Street, is a simple and affordable literary guide to this Twilight Zone classic.
At the story’s onset, we are taken to the unassuming locale of Maple Street. Things go amiss and the street experiences a power outage. Instantly, the street’s residents are suspicious of each other and what could have possibly caused this occurrence. The notion of alien lifeforms comes up and suddenly everybody is a suspect. The characters believe that the aliens could be among them, all the while appearing human!
So, let your students enter the world of the paranoid and unknown and watch the literature take hold!
Included in the Guide:
3: Terms of Use
4: About
5 - 8: Core Standards Met
9 - 10: Before Reading and Student Example
11: Vocabulary
12 - 13: Twilight Zone QR Hunt and Student Example
14 - 15: Stage Directions and Student Example
16 - 17: Cornell Notes and Student Example
18 - 19: Theme and Student Example
20: Cause/Effect Graphic Organizer Assignment
21: Plot Line Graphic Organizer Assignment
22 - 23: Journal Paragraph Response with Student Example
24 - 28: Assessment
29: Answer Key
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
