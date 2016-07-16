Use this reading(close exercise where students slot the term in the blanks) for students to learn about the National Road(also called the Cumberland Road or the National Pike Road). There are several comprehension questions and fun facts. Additionally, there are lots of extension activities especially writing in the content area. I have also included several links for teachers. And, I have developed a board game for students to play about what it was like being a pioneer traveling the National Road.



The Close reading and review would be one period. If you do some of the extension activities including the Traveling Along the National Road game, the resource could take a couple of days.