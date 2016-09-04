This resource on the Norman Conquest of England in 1066 covers the full story from 1066 to 1086 and includes the following sub chapters:
1 Skills Check
2 Contenders for the throne in 1066
3 The Battle of Stamford Bridge
4 The Battle of Hastings
5 How did King Harold Die?
6 The Victory Completed
This resource is aimed at foundation and core students in the UK. There are activities to stretch students, but many of the tasks are simple filling in the missing word and true and false statements, mixed in with simple questions and answers as well as extension and homework activities such as writing new newspaper reports for the Battles of Stamford Bridge and Hastings.
This is a tried and tested resource which has been tweaked over 24 years. It works brilliantly. I've also included some of the accompanying PowerPoints with aims, objectives, differentiated outcomes, starters and plenaries to accompany this resource.
