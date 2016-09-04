This resource on the Norman Conquest of England in 1066 covers the full story from 1066 to 1086 and includes the following sub chapters:



1 Skills Check

2 Contenders for the throne in 1066

3 The Battle of Stamford Bridge

4 The Battle of Hastings

5 How did King Harold Die?

6 The Victory Completed



This resource is aimed at foundation and core students in the UK. There are activities to stretch students, but many of the tasks are simple filling in the missing word and true and false statements, mixed in with simple questions and answers as well as extension and homework activities such as writing new newspaper reports for the Battles of Stamford Bridge and Hastings.



This is a tried and tested resource which has been tweaked over 24 years. It works brilliantly. I've also included some of the accompanying PowerPoints with aims, objectives, differentiated outcomes, starters and plenaries to accompany this resource.



If you like this resource then why not check out my other resources on this topic in my TES shop. You can also follow 'The History Academy' on Twitter, Google Plus, YouTube and Facebook for the latest updates or even to get in touch and chat about how you have used this resource or to ask questions. We aim to produce cheap and affordable resources for either the price of a good cup of coffee or a happy meal so that you can spend more time doing the things that you want.



Anyway, have fun and stay in touch via social media for the latest updates.



Kind Regards



Roy



Kind Regards



Roy



PS If you like this resource why not download the scheme of work and the complete package.