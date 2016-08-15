The Number 3

In this kindergarten and pre-K resource students are introduced to the number one.

Materials include a 17 slide PowerPoint presentation and 2 accompanying worksheets.

To preview 'Number 3' please click on the PowerPoint images opposite.

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Number-3.ppt
  • Number-3.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 15, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

ppt, 2 MB

Number-3

Worksheet

pdf, 237 KB

Number-3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades