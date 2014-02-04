Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 74 times
Poem by Lizzie Whyman
Film by Alex Kinsey
Read more at MovingPoems.com by visiting the link beneath the video.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 74 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 4, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
MovingPoems
To a Mouse by Robert Burns
A gorgeous, grungy animation and great reading (by Bill Patterson) of the classic poem, created for the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum, Alloway, Sc...
- (3)
- FREE
MovingPoems
Sometimes by Tony Walsh/Longfella
Actor James Foster delivers an emotional punch you won’t forget: This is one of the few video poems I’ve seen that features the talents of a profes...
- (1)
- FREE
MovingPoems
Sonatina by Rubén Darío
A piece produced for public TV in (I assume) Argentina. Darío, a Nicaraguan, was a seminal figure in the development of modern Spanish-language poe...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
godwin86
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
This is for any GCSE (or exam) subject. This download includes a generic (multi-subject) A3 double-sided DIRT worksheet and PowerPoint instructiona...
- (16)
- $7.03
TES PICKS
Alice K
Spring and Easter Poetry Lesson : Acrostic and Free Verse
Spring /Easter Poetry Learning Intention : to compose Spring Poems/ Easter Poems PowerPoint presentation which provides a stimulus for a variety of...
- (15)
- $1.41
BUNDLE
helpfulnomad
Othello A Level
A number of resources for the teaching of A Level Othello.
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
Jemmab100
Robert Burns Lesson Plan and Resources.
Resources to facilitate teaching on Robert Burns. Includes a PowerPoint to introduce Burns and describe his life and work. Also includes a lesson p...
- (1)
- $3.51
lordturner
Cooperative Learning Team Roles Cards, Staff Presentation, Guide And 8 Lesson Ideas
Cooperative learning is an educational approach which aims to organize classroom activities into academic and social learning experiences. There is...
- (1)
- $2.82
NiamhMcCurry
Alliteration and Personification
Explanations and activities for your pupils to develop their understanding of poetic techniques. These can be used as lesson openers or revision to...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
SALE
tallybarnett
Teaching "The Rime of the Ancient Mariner" for AQA A Level "CRIME"
Stop Press ! Detailed Key Moments Posters added 17/03/18 ! 5 detailed Powerpoints to support the teaching of this text for A Level, particularly th...
- (0)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
SALE
tallybarnett
Revising "Rime of the Ancient Mariner" for A Level
Stop Press ! Key Ideas Posters added 17/03/18 ! A detailed presentation analysing what happens and what it all means in the seven sections, plus a ...
- (0)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
TandLGuru
When We Two Parted - Lord Byron - Comprehension Activities Booklet!
This 16-page resource booklet contains a wide range of challenging and engaging comprehension activities for use throughout the reading of Lord Byr...
- (0)
- $2.82