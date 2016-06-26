The Piano Plays For is an active and fun PowerPoint music game for aural reinforcement of So Mi solfège! This game contains embedded mp3 files with 40 slides.
This game requires listening and aurally matching melodic patterns and changing seats with classmates. My students absolutely love this game and there is no "winner" so it can be played for any length of time.
