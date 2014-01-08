The famous story of the greatest rat-charmer of all time. Natasha’s Storynory reading is synced to the beautiful illustrations of Kate Greenaway (1846 – 1901).

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Audio__Pied_Piper_of_Hamelin.mp3

About this resource

Info

Created: Jan 8, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Other

www.storynory.com/2007/07/02/the-pied-piper-of-hamelin

Presentation

mp3, 20 MB

Audio__Pied_Piper_of_Hamelin

Report a problem

Categories & Grades