This is an Examview version of my set of worksheets / quizzes about the History Channel documentary, "The Real Story of Halloween."

As such, these Real Story of Halloween worksheets in Examview format are perfect for electronic instruction. They include:

~~~50 multiple choice questions~~~
~~~Two Examview .tst files: with and without video time stamps~~~
~~~All questions presented in "video order" so students can answer them as they watch~~~

About "The Real Story of Halloween":

This documentary, appropriate for students in both middle school and high school, usually airs on the History Channel each October. It can often also be found on a variety of video streaming sites. The best way to find it online is to run a simple Google Search. The program lasts about 42 minutes, making it a great fit into a one-period class.

"The Real Story of Halloween" is a fascinating look into the historical roots of our current-day American Halloween customs. The video asks, and then answers, a variety of interesting and fun questions such as:
• Why do we wear masks and costumes on Halloween?
• Why is it customary to hand out treats on that night?
• Where did the tradition of going door to door start?

Along the way, a number of historical eras, peoples, and events are discussed, including:
• The ancient Celts
• The ancient Romans
• Europeans during the early and late Middle Ages
• The "Gunpowder Plot" / Guy Fawkes Day in England
• Colonial America
• The Great Depression in America
• The Post-War Boom and 1960s America
• The Current Day

My personal opinion is that most history teachers would probably enjoy watching this video even if they had no plans to use it in class -- it's simply that fun of a ride. Using it with students, of course, is even better. As long as my world history classes are where they should be each October 31, I like to take a day out of the regular curriculum and use this video. They enjoy it a lot, particularly because it is both fast-paced and fascinating -- but they also learn a great deal about the various periods in history that contributed to our modern conception of how to celebrate Halloween.


To that end, I have embedded convenience features into these Real Story of Halloween worksheets:

One of the two Examview .tst files provided includes a time stamp on every question, revealing when that question is addressed in the video.

The other file is without time stamps for teachers who prefer none.

