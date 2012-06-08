The Regular Brigade of the Fourteenth Army Corps, the Army of the Cumberland, in the Battle of Stone River, or Murfreesboro', Tennessee by Frederick Phisterer. This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub files can be read on other e-book readers, and Zip files can be downloaded and read on your computer.
Courtesy of Project Gutenberg: www.gutenberg.org

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • pg32073.epub
  • pg32073.mobi

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 8, 2012

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Other

epub, 43 KB

pg32073

Other

mobi, 65 KB

pg32073

Report a problem

Categories & Grades