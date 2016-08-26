The Renaissance Reporter

Objective: to document the Renaissance from the point of view of somebody during the Renaissance

Task: create a 2 - 4 page newsletter which chronicles major events

Group Size: 1 - 3

Timetable: Begin May 14. Due: May 21

Requirements:

• Newsletter format (Microsoft Publisher)

• Specific sections for your newsletter

o Important people

o Important events

o Technology section

o Art

o Health

o Employment section



• Pay special attention to:

o Titles, headings, and captions

o Detailed descriptions

o Quotes (leaders, artists, explorers, popes)

o Dates

o Photographs

o Illustrations

• A separate Bibliography which follows the conventions laid out in the Noodle Tools Tutorial

o A minimum of 6 resources must be used



IBMYP Scoring Rubrics

What you Learned: IBMYP, Criterion A - Knowledge

Achievement level Descriptor

3–4 Basic descriptions need more detail; explanations are usually adequate but sometimes superficial.

5–6 Accurate descriptions; explanations are adequate but not well developed.

7–8 Developed, accurate and detailed descriptions and explanations.

9–10 Fully developed, accurate and detailed descriptions and explanations.



Your Research Skills: IBMYP, Criterion C - Skills

Achievement level Descriptor

3–4 Mostly relevant information

5–6 Relevant information

7–8 A range of relevant information

9–10 Wide range of relevant information



Your Documentation of Information: IBMYP, Criterion D - Organization and Presentation

Achievement level Descriptor

3–4 Sources of information documented with omissions or consistent errors in documenting.

5–6 Occasional errors in adhering to MLA documentation

7–8 All sources are documented according to the MLA format used in Noodle Tools.



Investigation questions to ask for the articles.

Who – did, created, first thought up, used, wanted, painted, explored?















What - things look like, inspired the creation, need drives invention, was done by whom

















Where – did things happen?

















When – did events occur?

















Why – did things happen?















How – where things done, how did people achieve?