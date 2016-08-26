The Renaissance Reporter
Objective: to document the Renaissance from the point of view of somebody during the Renaissance
Task: create a 2 - 4 page newsletter which chronicles major events
Group Size: 1 - 3
Timetable: Begin May 14. Due: May 21
Requirements:
• Newsletter format (Microsoft Publisher)
• Specific sections for your newsletter
o Important people
o Important events
o Technology section
o Art
o Health
o Employment section
• Pay special attention to:
o Titles, headings, and captions
o Detailed descriptions
o Quotes (leaders, artists, explorers, popes)
o Dates
o Photographs
o Illustrations
• A separate Bibliography which follows the conventions laid out in the Noodle Tools Tutorial
o A minimum of 6 resources must be used
IBMYP Scoring Rubrics
What you Learned: IBMYP, Criterion A - Knowledge
Achievement level Descriptor
3–4 Basic descriptions need more detail; explanations are usually adequate but sometimes superficial.
5–6 Accurate descriptions; explanations are adequate but not well developed.
7–8 Developed, accurate and detailed descriptions and explanations.
9–10 Fully developed, accurate and detailed descriptions and explanations.
Your Research Skills: IBMYP, Criterion C - Skills
Achievement level Descriptor
3–4 Mostly relevant information
5–6 Relevant information
7–8 A range of relevant information
9–10 Wide range of relevant information
Your Documentation of Information: IBMYP, Criterion D - Organization and Presentation
Achievement level Descriptor
3–4 Sources of information documented with omissions or consistent errors in documenting.
5–6 Occasional errors in adhering to MLA documentation
7–8 All sources are documented according to the MLA format used in Noodle Tools.
Comments:
Investigation questions to ask for the articles.
Who – did, created, first thought up, used, wanted, painted, explored?
What - things look like, inspired the creation, need drives invention, was done by whom
Where – did things happen?
When – did events occur?
Why – did things happen?
How – where things done, how did people achieve?
